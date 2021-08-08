IOST 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.49 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $432.16 million and approximately $67.49 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00085247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00812335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098203 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.