iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 394,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.04. 569,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,890. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25.

