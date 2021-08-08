iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,858 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $107,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $75.94. 524,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

