iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,917 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,821,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,200. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

