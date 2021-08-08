Italk’s (TALK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

TALK has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock.

Get Italk alerts:

Italk stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 388,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48. Italk has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Italk stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.