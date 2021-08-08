ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.75. 468,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

