Jetcoin Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $761,680.37 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00053604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.58 or 0.00825500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00099982 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Jetcoin is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

