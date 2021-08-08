JulSwap Market Cap Reaches $14.62 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $353,708.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,390 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

