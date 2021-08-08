Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0020

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $85,803.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

