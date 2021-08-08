KOK (KOK) Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $213.19 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00004517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00827256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00100086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040055 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

