Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock worth $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.51. 8,925,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

