Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 54.7% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.95. 6,475,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,080. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

