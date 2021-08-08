Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $37,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. 3,826,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,798. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

