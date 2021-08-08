Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $33.14 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $33,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,878. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.