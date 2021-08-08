Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $44.99 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 14,888,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.