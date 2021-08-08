Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,612,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,759,291. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

