Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 7,411 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $770,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Intel by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 147,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 63,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

