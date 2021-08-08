Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

BABA stock opened at $196.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

