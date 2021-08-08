Lamden Market Cap Hits $7.88 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Lamden has a market cap of $7.88 million and $58,370.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

