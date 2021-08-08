Lead Wallet Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2.15 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00145804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.21 or 0.99902985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00783847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.