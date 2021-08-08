Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Lear updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LEA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 432,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.46. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Lear alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.