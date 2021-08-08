Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.74 to $0.76 EPS.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 2,084,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,204. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

