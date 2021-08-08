Lightstreams (PHT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $759.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00815593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00098855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

