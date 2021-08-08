Linear (LINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.02 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $170.02 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00825600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00100137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00039968 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,312,900 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

