LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,337.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $2,337.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00080053 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.