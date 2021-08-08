LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 10.7% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $2,397.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,381,431 coins and its circulating supply is 51,168,655 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

