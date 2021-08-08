Loom Network (LOOM) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $85.80 million and $22.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00816214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

