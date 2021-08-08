Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Position Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.13% of Lyft worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

