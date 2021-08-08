Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

MAIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,662. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.