MASQ (MASQ) Trading 34.3% Higher This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $114,470.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00135274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.53 or 0.99873701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00784070 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,708,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

