Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.70% of Medtronic worth $1,169,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $96.60 and a 12-month high of $132.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

