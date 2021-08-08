Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 117,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,670,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,634,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

