Metal Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Metal has a total market cap of $141.23 million and $66.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00005002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

