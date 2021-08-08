Metronome (MET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $131,002.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00009522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $49.34 million and approximately $131,002.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00126647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00145565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,050.42 or 0.99683407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00786455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,283,709 coins and its circulating supply is 11,997,335 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.