MicroBitcoin Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $490,220.10 and approximately $16.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001897 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006105 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00074715 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.