MidasProtocol Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $357,017.89 and approximately $97,943.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00054109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00827256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00100086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00040055 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.