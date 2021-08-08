ModiHost Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $155,006.13 and $27,194.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.44 or 0.00814079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00098810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039471 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.