ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 45,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

