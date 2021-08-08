Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $46,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

