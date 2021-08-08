Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.97. The stock had a trading volume of 527,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.