Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.53% of Motorola Solutions worth $562,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.21 and a 1-year high of $231.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.12.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.14.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

