mStable USD (MUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.85 million and approximately $139,510.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002339 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,697.67 or 1.00322078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00068089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

