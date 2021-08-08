Nasdacoin (NSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,155.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $189,379.42 and $5,155.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,501,999 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.