NevaCoin (NEVA) Price Hits $0.0212

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. NevaCoin has a total market capitalization of $115,006.75 and approximately $10.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NevaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00030412 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin Coin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.