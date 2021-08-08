Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.45 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $101.85 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00124629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00145781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,822.97 or 1.00326439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.00794900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 272,419,407 coins and its circulating supply is 152,769,759 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

