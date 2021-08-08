NextDAO Hits One Day Volume of $139,180.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $139,180.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00053745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00126901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002534 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,091,073,974 coins and its circulating supply is 2,050,841,865 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

