Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 13,500 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,692,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,640,304.22.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

Shares of TSE NHK traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$74.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$1.88.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

