Noir (NOR) Market Cap Reaches $207,012.90

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 49.2% against the dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $207,012.90 and approximately $557.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00285019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00031977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,558,345 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.