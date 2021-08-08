NuShares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $835,754.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 78.7% higher against the dollar. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00024892 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,077,710 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,608,543 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.