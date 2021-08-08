nYFI (N0031) Price Down 55.7% This Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, nYFI has traded down 55.7% against the US dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a market capitalization of $671,823.15 and approximately $91.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

